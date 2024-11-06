Biosynth names new CEO and chairman to drive future success

Key Highlights:

Biosynth announced that its board of directors has appointed Matt Gunnison as the company's new chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately.

The Board has also appointed Kieran Murphy as chairman, transitioning from Gamma Biosciences and bringing decades of corporate leadership and board experience in healthcare and life sciences.

Gunnison will succeed Urs Spitz, under whose guidance Biosynth has achieved remarkable growth and strengthened its position in the life sciences sector. Spitz will remain a member of the board of directors.

Biosynth, a global supplier of critical raw materials and services to the life sciences industry, announced that its board of directors has appointed Matt Gunnison as the company's new chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately. The board has also appointed Kieran Murphy as chairman, effective as of the same date.

Gunnison will succeed Urs Spitz, under whose guidance Biosynth has achieved remarkable growth and strengthened its position in the life sciences sector. Spitz will remain a member of the board of directors.

“We are grateful to Urs for his significant contributions in shaping Biosynth into the innovative and thriving company it is today. We are now excited to welcome Matt as CEO, whose vision and extensive experience will be pivotal in leading the company through its next chapter,” said Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, partner at KKR and head of Europe for KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth strategy.

“I am thrilled to join Biosynth at such an exciting time in its journey. The company has built a strong foundation under Urs’s leadership, and I look forward to working with the talented team to further accelerate our growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to deliver critical raw materials and services that drive advancements in the life sciences and make a real impact on global health outcomes,” added Gunnison.

“It’s a privilege to be appointed chairman of Biosynth. I am excited to work alongside Matt and the entire team as we chart the course for the company’s continued growth. Biosynth is at the forefront of innovation in the life sciences industry, and I am confident we have the right leadership and vision to drive our success forward,” said Murphy.

“I’m immensely proud of what Biosynth has accomplished. I would like to congratulate Matt and Kieran on their new roles and wish them, along with the whole Biosynth team, great success in the years ahead. I look forward to continuing to support them in my role on the board as they lead Biosynth into this new chapter,” commented Spitz.

Gunnison currently serves as CEO of Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences investment platform that he co-founded with leading global investment firm KKR. He brings nearly two decades of experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries. At Gamma, Matt oversaw the acquisition and management of a portfolio of growth stage businesses serving the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Prior to Gamma, he served in various positions at GE Healthcare, most recently as head of corporate development for the $19B division of General Electric Co. Matt holds a B.A. in Economics from Georgetown University and a J.D. from the University of Michigan.

Murphy currently serves as a senior advisor to KKR and will transition to Biosynth from Gamma Biosciences, where he has served as chairman since 2022. He brings decades of corporate leadership and board experience in healthcare and life sciences, including as former president and CEO of GE Healthcare and GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

Joining Gunnison and Murphy, as head of corporate development for Biosynth, is Eric Simpson, previously vice president at Gamma Biosciences.