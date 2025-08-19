Biotech Fluidics expands range of barbed peristaltic tube connectors

Biotech Fluidics has expanded its range of barbed peristaltic tube connectors, designed to securely hold flexible tubing in place.

× Expand Biotech Fluidics

The latest addition to the range is a peristaltic tubing stop adapter that eliminates the need for fixed stoppers and allows custom cut lengths of peristaltic tubing to be installed on any pump head size. This unique adapter allows peristaltic tubing to be simply pressed over a specially designed nose and then held tightly in place by a retainer sleeve.

Magda Nystrom, product specialist at Biotech Fluidics said: “Our peristaltic tube connectors are ideal for making reliable, secure connections with soft-walled, peristaltic tubing. We offer a range of different connectors to adapt soft-walled tubing with rigid-walled tubing; soft-walled tubing to products with a Luer terminus; soft-walled tubing to threaded ports; as well as ways to connect soft-walled tubing to one or more other soft walled tubes. With all the options we have on offer, you have a great chance to find a peristaltic tube connector to optimally match your application.”