Biotech Fluidics introduces range of miniature flat-bottom port fittings

Biotech Fluidics has introduced a range of miniature flat-bottom port fittings for life science microfluidic instrumentation that process low liquid volumes and when the physical space for connections is restricted.

× Expand Biotech Fluidics

Flat-bottom ports are the ‘go-to fitting’ for connection of semi-rigid tubing within fluidic systems at low to medium pressure. Miniature port fittings from Biotech Fluidics couple convenience with performance, with options to effectively secure tubing of multiple outer diameters into traditional, flat bottom receiving ports.

The construction of these fittings is based on a novel ferrule that seals the liquid path, together with a lock ring that holds the ferrule in place and ensures a leak-free and sturdy connection when the nut is tightened. This unique design holds tight even through vibrations and allows tightening of the nut without twisting the tubing.

Constructed in PEEK for excellent biocompatibility, these new fittings are precision designed to interface and integrate microfluidic systems, ensuring controlled fluid flow. In addition, they offer efficient pathways, excellent flow uniformity and tight seals enabling you to achieve reliable, repeatable results.