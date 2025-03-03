Biotech Fluidics launches new flowmeter kit

Biotech Fluidics has launched a new flowmeter kit that provides validation of the ongoing performance of any HPLC pump.

All HPLC separations are reliant on a stable flow of solvent and consequently require constant performance of the system pump.

Up to now, direct determination of flow rate has been limited to system validation using volumetric flowmeters, or if monitoring is required, by use of Coriolis flowmeters. Both these methodologies have limitations. Volumetric flowmeters integrate over a relatively long time and large volume plus give no data on variability and pulsation. Coriolis flowmeters also have limitations in terms of time resolution and are somewhat expensive. Based upon a non-invasive, real time thermal sensor, the Biotech Fluidics Liquid Flowmeter offers an elegant solution for HPLC pump performance validation.

The HPLC Pump Validation Kit has been designed to accept raw data generated by the Biotech Fluidics Liquid Flowmeter PC-App and it performs all necessary flow calculations automatically. All data and parameters are automatically validated for fitness of use for validation and a summary report generated which can be stored or printed for hard copy documentation. The HPLC Pump Validation Kit comes with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) detailing the whole validation protocol. In addition to pump performance validation, the HPLC Pump Validation Kit can be used to monitor transient changes in real-time including pump pulsation.