BioUK Awards 2026 celebrate innovations from across the life sciences

BioUK, the not-for-profit membership organisation focused on catalysing success in UK life sciences, has announced the winners of the 18th annual BioUK Awards following a ceremony hosted at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

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Across 12 categories, including BioUK’s ‘Special Recognition Award’, the evening celebrated outstanding achievements from individuals and companies from all corners of the life sciences.

The winners of the 2026 BioUK Awards:

Reflecting on the 2026 BioUK Award programme, Stuart Rose, CEO, commented: “On behalf of the BioUK community, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate all of last night’s finalists and winners. The BioUK Awards bring together the very best of the UK life sciences, and this year’s finalists truly reflect the innovation, determination and scientific rigour that make our sector a leading voice on the global stage. Thank you to everyone who has supported this year’s programme, allowing us to recognise and celebrate the amazing science that is helping to bring real benefit to patients across the world.”