BirchBioMed clinical program reaches final stage to minimise burn scars

Key Highlights:

BirchBioMed announced the authorisation from Health Canada to conduct its Phase II/III randomised clinical trial of a naturally based compound, FS2, at multiple centres of expertise throughout Canada.

FS2, a kynurenic acid product to be used as a topical cream, was first identified by investigators at the University of British Columbia as a potential drug candidate for clinical research.

In preclinical trials, FS2 demonstrated the prevention of scars as well as the breakdown and reduction of existing scars that occurred after injury, surgery, or disease, both externally and internally.

× Expand DimaBerlin/Adobe Stock

BirchBioMed, a biopharmaceutical company expert in the development of products for scarring and other fibrosis-related disorders, announced the authorisation from Health Canada to conduct its Phase II/III randomised clinical trial of a naturally based compound, FS2, at multiple centres of expertise throughout Canada.

FS2, a kynurenic acid product to be used as a topical cream, was first identified by investigators at the University of British Columbia as a potential drug candidate for clinical research. In preclinical trials, FS2 demonstrated the prevention of scars as well as the breakdown and reduction of existing scars that occurred after injury, surgery, or disease, both externally and internally. FS2 targets scarring on the molecular level, making it unique in its therapeutic category.

“Health Canada’s approval of our phase II/III randomised clinical trial is an outstanding achievement that validates BirchBioMed’s vision to bring innovative, effective and safe therapeutic options to many millions of people suffering from disfiguring and often life-threatening scars every year,” said Mark Miller, BirchBioMed’s chairman and chief executive officer. “In this process, BirchBioMed selected SGS Nutrasource as our Contract Research Organisation. An innovative leader in the biopharmaceutical world, SGS Nutrasource provides BirchBioMed with extensive commercial, clinical and regulatory expertise at this strategic pivotal point in our development.”

SGS Nutrasource will run the Phase II/III randomised study involving up to 10 clinical sites in Canada.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by sponsor BirchBioMed as their CRO partner,” said William Rowe, president and CEO at SGS Nutrasource. “We have been working together scaling this and other programs and are excited to support a Canadian company as it advances in this highly novel area of human healthcare.”

There is considerable anticipation for FS2 as this promising product signifies a potential breakthrough for burn patients.