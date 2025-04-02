Bonfiglioli Engineering to showcase visual inspection at INTERPHEX

Bonfiglioli Engineering, a provider of advanced leak detection and packaging integrity solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announces its participation at INTERPHEX 2025.

× Expand phototrip2403 Shutterstock New York City.

Currently at the Javits Center in New York City, Bonfiglioli Engineering is showcasing its latest advancements in Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT), and Headspace Gas Analysis (HGA), at Booth #1643, co-exhibiting with STEQ America.

"We look forward to INTERPHEX each year as a key opportunity to connect with industry professionals and showcase inspection technologies that drive pharmaceutical safety and compliance," said Andrea Cavanna, managing director of Bonfiglioli Engineering. "This year, we're highlighting the next generation of precision testing solutions that help manufacturers meet the highest regulatory standards with confidence."

Live demonstrations of inspection systems

INTERPHEX attendees are experiencing firsthand how Bonfiglioli Engineering’s latest solutions ensure pharmaceutical package integrity:

LT-Pro Benchtop CCIT System – A compact, high-precision leak detection system using vacuum decay and pressure decay methods, fully compliant with ASTM F2338 and aligned with USP 1207 standards.

LaserPro Headspace Gas Analyzer – A laser-based system for analyzing oxygen, CO₂, and moisture levels in sealed pharmaceutical containers, ensuring compliance with FDA and EU GMP guidelines.

Regulatory compliance & quality control insights

Bonfiglioli Engineering’s experts are available to discuss industry best practices, regulatory trends, and solutions for meeting USP 1207, EU GMP guidelines for pharmaceutical packaging integrity, and how the technology supports compliance with 21 CFR Part 11.

Attendees can schedule one-on-one discussions with Andrea Cavanna (managing director), Gianmarco Pincelli (technical sales manager), and Jesse Sklar (industry specialist) to explore tailored solutions for pharmaceutical inspection challenges.

Bonfiglioli Engineering will also be available to discuss the latest advancements in Automatic Visual Inspection (AVI), including how our innovative neural network technologies help manufacturers maximise efficiency and reduce false rejects.