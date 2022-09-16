Bora expands CDMO capabilities with acquisition of TWi Pharmaceuticals

Fast-growing contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Bora Pharmaceuticals, has completed the acquisition of TWi Pharmaceutical, a technology-based company specialising in development and commercialisation of niche generic drugs.

Key highlights:

Acquiring TWi Pharmaceuticals adds two manufacturing facilities and will significantly boost Bora’s service offerings in key areas, such as formulation development, sterile ophthalmic, and niche manufacturing technologies.

Bobby Sheng, CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals, commented: “The acquisition of TWi Pharmaceuticals marks a huge milestone in Bora’s history as we become the largest pharmaceutical group by volume in Taiwan.

"TWi has a long history of strong formulation development, as well as an impeccable quality track record. As a result of acquiring TWi, Bora will be able to further expand on our capabilities as a full service CDMO. I’m looking forward to continuing our growth in this industry.”

TWi Pharmaceuticals USA operations will remain a separate entity and be able to take advantage of Bora’s existing large-scale production capacity and transfer the some of the commercial manufacturing of its generic and 505b2 drugs in the United States to the certain Bora sites.

Sheng continued: “This will strengthen Bora’s position as a highly diversified global CDMO. Our expertise and capacity give us an edge over our competitors as we continue to expand our capabilities.”

Fuelled by the same mission and goal, Bora and TWi will strive to put Taiwan on the map as the centre of global pharmaceutical quality and demonstrate how Bora is an outstanding global supply chain partner.

Bora Pharmaceuticals also recently announced a large acquisition of an early-stage Biologics CDMO and a series of new investments as part of its five-year growth strategy. Bora covers the entire pharmaceutical supply chain from development through to commercial manufacture across a variety of dosage forms.