Bormioli Pharma presents packaging offer at CPHI Milan 2024

Bormioli Pharma, a specialist in pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices, will be present at CPHI Milan (Fiera Milano, booth 20A2) from 8-10 October.

The company will showcase its comprehensive range of plastic and glass containers for the pharmaceutical industry, along with caps, closures, and accessories.

As part of its commercial offerings, Bormioli Pharma will feature its low-impact, pharma-grade product range, EcoPositive. This range, one of the broadest on the market, comprises over 3,000 industrial solutions in glass and plastic. These products, already available on the market, demonstrate improved environmental features while maintaining or even surpassing the performance and the safety of conventional solutions.

EcoPositive is composed of three distinct sustainability approaches: the recycle of first-choice waste collection, the use of renewable sources and of infinitely reusable materials.

Currently, EcoPositive makes up 50% of Bormioli Pharma’s standard catalogue, contributing to the imminent achievement of the “50-in-5” corporate strategy. This strategy aims to reach 50% sustainable materials in sold products by 2025. In 2023, this share accounted for 45%, with further progress to nearly 47% in the first half of 2024.

“Our comprehensive and sustainable portfolio will take centre stage at CPHI Milan, reaffirming our role as a trusted partner for the pharma industry,” commented Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Bormioli Pharma. “By introducing responsible solutions, driving robust innovation, and leveraging strong, data-driven consultancy capabilities, we are dedicated to making healthcare a positive, accessible practice for everyone while being mindful of our planet.”

In addition to its product offerings, Bormioli Pharma has introduced a new consultancy approach, developed through years of transformation to effectively enhance future healthcare visions. This evolution has led to the creation of an innovation platform called Invents, positioning the company as an innovation mobiliser, capable of partnering with the pharmaceutical industry to translate emerging healthcare trends and needs into industrial solutions.