Brenntag Specialities Opens GMP Compliant Packaging Service

Brenntag Specialities Pharma has opened its new Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant packaging service line. Located in Guntramsdorf, the facility offers repackaging services for clients across Europe with a focus on the pharmaceutical industry.

Services offered at the new GMP facility:

Mixing and blending services.

Storage and transportation.

Quality-assured repackaging of active ingredients (API), excipients, and other raw materials.

Repackaging of solid products from bulk into industry-standard sizes, HDPE drums, cartons, and bags, or customer-specific packaging.

Gearoid O'Rourke, Director of Value Added Services Pharma EMEA, said, “As part of our strategic journey as a value-added services provider, we are pleased to officially open our cGMP powder down-packing facility. The site in Austria is certified for cGMP repacking of APIs and Excipient. This service is increasingly growing in demand from small and large molecule manufacturers. We look forward to welcoming suppliers and customers to see and use our new service in operation!”