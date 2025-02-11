Brenntag Specialties announces exclusive distribution agreement

Brenntag has announced a strategic partnership with MEGGLE Excipients, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients.

× Expand Brenntag

As part of this collaboration, a broad portfolio of lactose-based excipients will be available from the beginning of February. This portfolio comprises more than 30 high-quality products for various applications in the pharmaceutical industries in the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Joakim Rehné, Brenntag specialties president pharma EMEA, said: “Customers are now supplied by us with lactose excipients of the highest quality, which are required to produce effective pharmaceuticals. The expanded product range strengthens our role as a key supplier to the global healthcare industry.”

These high-grade lactose-based excipients are versatile and offer optimal solutions for a wide range of pharmaceutical applications, including tableting (granulation and direct compression), powder preparations, and Dry Powder Inhalation. With the variety of available grades, specific formulation requirements can be precisely met, ensuring high flexibility and efficiency in product development and manufacturing.

Ruth Leinenbach, director BU Excipients at MEGGLE, said: “This partnership enables us to make our excipients even more accessible to our customers. With Brenntag s' extensive logistics network, proven expertise, and reliable infrastructure, we can ensure consistent and efficient delivery.”