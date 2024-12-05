Brenntag Specialties becomes global strategic distributor for K+S

Brenntag has announced a new strategic partnership with K+S Minerals and Agriculture – a globally oriented raw materials company – for the worldwide distribution of three pharmaceutical salts.

K+S is one of the world's largest producers of pharmaceutical salts and produces its high-purity Sodium Chloride and Potassium Chloride at several European sites. Brenntag will now distribute three of their salts in the pharmaceutical market: APISAL Sodium Chloride GMP grade (in pharmacopoeia quality, API), Potassium Chloride 99.9 % KCl Ph. Eur., USP (API) and HD-NaCl (excipient grade). The salts are manufactured using special processes to ensure purity and meeting the strict quality requirements of the pharmacopoeias (European Pharmacopoeia, US Pharmacopeia). Examples for final dosage forms are hemodialysis, infusion and injection solutions, electrolyte preparations and tablets.

“By adding K+S’ pharmaceutical salts, such as Sodium and Potassium Chloride, to our portfolio, we are strengthening our role as a key supplier to the global healthcare industry. Our commitment to providing these important ingredients ensures that our customers worldwide have access to the highest quality components needed to produce effective pharmaceuticals, electrolyte therapies and dietary supplements. With this partnership, we combine decades of experience, because not only we at Brenntag are celebrating our 150th anniversary this year, K+S is also celebrating an important milestone: 135 years of company history,” commented Torsten Walz, global president Brenntag Specialties Pharma.

“Partnering with Brenntag globally is one of our next strategic milestones. We will extend our market presence as one of the leading pharmaceutical salts producers in the world. We will continue our mission to further develop our specialty business. We stand for quality and reliability. K+S therefore contributes to a secure pharmaceutical salt supply and thus brings value, health, and growth to our customers and their patients.”, adds Holger Bekemeier, senior vice president of K+S’ Customer Segment Industry+.