Broken String Biosciences Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Broken String Biosciences (Broken String) has announced the appointment of its new Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Becker. The newly appointed CCO will help the genomics company strive towards boosting its commercial operations and help implement a robust go-to-market strategy for its Next Generation Sequencing-based DNA break-mapping platform, INDUCE-seq. Additionally, the company is also looking to strengthen its position in various key markets.

Steve Becker, CCO at Broken String Biosciences, said: “What attracted me to Broken String Biosciences was its game-changing technology and talented team of dedicated pioneers changing the way we look at cell and gene therapy development. The Company is at the forefront of the field, supporting developers to ensure these transformative treatments can become a safe reality for patients.

He continued, “I’m keen to hit the ground running as part of the leadership team, to build robust partnerships and create an exceptional customer experience. I’m excited about the role we will play in accelerating broad accessibility of cell and gene therapies that will profoundly impact human health.”

Since Broken String’s successful $15 million Series A funding round in 2023, the company has been focusing on delivering its ambitious expansion strategy and securing revenue growth. Becker, one of many new high-profile leadership appointments, will direct the commercialisation strategy for the INDUCE-seq platform. He will also play a key role in expanding the technology beyond its gene-editing capabilities to position it as a 'Platform as a Service.'

In addition, the new CCO will lead the global sales and marketing teams, business development functions, and technical support operations. Also, he will be responsible for building the company’s US commercial operation.

Felix Dobbs PhD, CEO of Broken String Biosciences, added: “We’re delighted that Steve is joining us to lead the Company’s commercial activities based out of Boston MA. As we enter our next stage of commercial growth and focus on establishing broad adoption of the INDUCE-seq platform, Steve’s support will be pivotal in executing the successful launch of our commercial offering, as well as establishing strong partnerships with leading academic and industry players in the genomics and cell & gene therapy markets.”