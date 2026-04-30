Bruker launches MyGenius PRO molecular diagnostics system

At ESCMID Global 2026, the Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics division announced the European launch of MyGenius PRO, a fully automated, sample-to-answer (S2A) molecular diagnostics system based on PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) technology.

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Designed for infectious disease diagnostics, the new S2A system enables higher throughput, continuous loading of samples, consumables, and reagents, and supports random-access operation. Like the successful medium-throughput BeGenius system, which excels at assay and sample matrix flexibility, the new higher-throughput MyGenius PRO automates the entire workflow - from patient sample to diagnostic result - enhancing laboratory efficiency and supporting higher-throughput volume testing needs.

At launch, the MyGenius PRO IVDR menu included assays for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) from whole blood, and BK virus (BKV) from urine, supporting diagnostic testing in immunocompromised patients. Rapid menu expansion, including Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Human Herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) IVDR assays, and additional sample matrices, are planned throughout 2026.

The MyGenius PRO platform was developed in a collaboration between ELITechGroup, a Bruker company, and Hitachi High Tech-Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech), combining complementary expertise in molecular assays, automation and engineering. Hitachi High-Tech will introduce the platform under the tradename LABOSPECT GA-5 in Japan. This system comes with Bruker molecular diagnostic assays for infectious disease testing in accordance with Japanese diagnostic regulations.

During a recent interview, Dr. Pierangelo Clerici, president of AMCLI (Italian Association of Clinical Microbiologists), emphasised the importance of high throughput in microbiology laboratories: “Timely diagnosis is critical in microbiology and virology. Fully automated sample-to-result solutions improve turnaround time and support faster clinical response and effective infection monitoring, while enabling laboratories to streamline workflows and ensure compliance with IVDR regulations.”

The launch of MyGenius PRO marks a new chapter in Bruker’s Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics molecular diagnostics strategy, further expanding a portfolio that includes InGenius, BeGenius, a rapidly growing CE-IVD assay menu, and novel LiquidArray assays for advanced multiplexing and more affordable syndromic panel testing.