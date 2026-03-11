Building partnerships between industry and regulatory bodies at PHARMAP

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Congress (PHARMAP 2026) has representatives highlighting the latest standards for clinical trials, manufacturing and market entry in Amsterdam on 20-21st April.

× Expand PHARMAP

Amid rapid upheaval, the pharmaceutical industry is meeting challenges with characteristic resolve – adapting swiftly and decisively. As regulatory authorities, government bodies and institutions hold the last line of defence, safeguarding patients by enforcing medicine safety, efficacy and quality.

In a spotlight, Karel van der Waarde from Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts presents findings on whether patients and carers receive relevant medical information – a study spanning medical engineering, life sciences and data science – within a dedicated patient-centricity session.

With the growing emphasis on patient‑dedicated therapies, concerns about equity are increasing. Chakravarthi AVPS, Chairman of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs, provides an overview of global strategies to accelerate access to innovative therapies, bridging equity, regulation and technology.

The programme also features insights from ISPE, an international nonprofit supporting pharma professionals across 120 countries. At PHARMAP 2026, Natalia Vtyurina represents ISPE, discussing the Pharma 4.0 to 5.0 transition and how a human‑centric strategy drives digital transformation.

Following ISPE, the Congress joins GS1, developer of the world’s leading supply chain standards. Their ‘common language’ enables traceability and strengthens patient safety in pharma. Sophie Molle, Director of Healthcare Strategic Partnerships, addresses global standards in healthcare digitalisation.

As PHARMAP 2026 fosters international dialogue, Technical Advisor Anne Catherine Diouf represents the Senegalese Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, following Senegal’s December 2024 achievement as the first French-speaking African country to attain WHO ML3 status for medicines regulation – central to Vision 2050’s pharmaceutical sovereignty goals.

By ensuring safety while shaping innovation and access, regulatory institutions rely on harmonisation, transparency and agile science to protect patients without delaying progress.

PHARMAP 2026 puts this into practice, uniting pharma manufacturers, CDMOs and regulators to build a safer, more resilient medicine ecosystem. Explore the complete programme and choose which regulatory voices to engage with.