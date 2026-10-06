C2 PHARMA expands ophthalmic portfolio

C2 PHARMA announces the addition of Brinzolamide to its expanding ophthalmology portfolio.

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The process validation campaign for Brinzolamide was successfully finalised in September 2026, and the US Drug Master File (US-DMF) was filed to support regulatory requirements.

Brinzolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor commonly prescribed to lower elevated intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Formulated as a topical suspension, it is widely used both as monotherapy and in combination with other agents for long-term intraocular pressure management.

C2 PHARMA has partnered with Haleos Labs limited (formerly SMS Lifesciences) for the production of Brinzolamide, ensuring reliable manufacturing capacity and supply continuity. The addition of Brinzolamide further strengthens C2 PHARMA's growing portfolio of ophthalmic APIs and underlines the company's commitment to providing reliable, high-quality, and cost-competitive solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry.