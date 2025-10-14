C2 PHARMA strengthens ophthalmic API portfolio

C2 PHARMA, a company in ophthalmic APIs announces the launch of its latest API, Timolol Maleate.

× Expand Shutterstock Sky and glass Visit C2 PHARMA at CPhI Frankfurt at booth 11.0C14

The validation campaign for Timolol Maleate was completed in August 2025, and a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) was filed on 10 October 2025. The US-Drug Master File (US-DMF) is planned for submission in December 2025.

Timolol Maleate is a beta-blocker widely used in ophthalmology for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or glaucoma. It is a cornerstone API in eye care.

To reinforce supply security and accelerate market access, C² PHARMA has transferred the production of Timolol Maleate to one of its trusted contract manufacturing partners SMS Lifesciences.

“C² PHARMA is committed to provide the most reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective supply of high-quality ophthalmic APIs to the global pharmaceutical market, with more strategic launches planned in the near future. with the upcoming release of Dorzolamide and Brinzolamide” states Andrew Badrot, CEO of C2 PHARMA.