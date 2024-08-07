Calibre Scientific Acquires Spanish Biotechnology Laboratory Consumables and Equipment Supplier

× Expand Calibre Scientific.

Calibre Scientific has announced its acquisition of the Spanish distributor of biotechnology laboratory consumables and equipment, ACEFE, S.A.U (ACEFESA). ACEFESA, which is Calibre Scientific’s fifth acquisition in Spain, has an established position in the biotechnology, molecular biology, pharmaceutical, and veterinary industries.

The global provider of life science reagents, tools, and instruments has made the acquisition in the hope of strengthening its presence and product offering across the Iberian Peninsula. In particular, the company is focusing on micro and ultrafiltration, microbiology, molecular biology, blotting, and the environment.

ACEFESA offers a diverse product range spanning over 200+ SKUs, including technologies like separation systems, lab hygiene products, as well as pumping and temperature control equipment. The company is particularly well known for its filtration systems which cater to customers in a variety of industries.

Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific, said “This acquisition reaffirms Calibre Scientific’s ongoing commitment to the Iberian market. The integration of ACEFESA’s technical expertise and extensive product offerings enable us to provide an increasingly comprehensive solution for our customers across various scientific and industrial sectors.”

Paul McDonough, Managing Director of ACEFESA, added, “Joining Calibre Scientific opens up new opportunities for ACEFESA to expand our reach and better serve our customers. We are excited to leverage Calibre Scientific’s global network and resources to continue providing exceptional products and services.”