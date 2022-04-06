Call for applications for translational research teams at the Paris-Saclay Faculty of Medicine

Université Paris-Saclay Faculty of Medicine in France will open a new 6,500m2 building dedicated to translational research. They are launching a call for applications until 1st June 2022 to host new research teams in the building.

The Faculty of Medicine at Université Paris-Saclay in France is ranked 22nd worldwide for Clinical Medicine in the 2021 Shanghai ranking.

A new building dedicated to research and the hosting of scientific events is currently underway on the Paris-Saclay Faculty of Medicine campus. The faculty is looking to host one or two research teams on the building’s first floor. The teams will be able to benefit from the faculty’s unique research environment, contribute to collaborations between laboratories and make the most of the shared local research facilities in immuno-monitoring, microscopy, medical imaging, and more.

The chosen teams will be hosted in new laboratories and offices, covering a total surface area of 200-500m2, and will have access to local research platforms. To facilitate their integration on campus, the teams will be linked to one of the existing units until their accreditation by a French national research organisation.

The call for applications is aimed at research teams specialised in at least one of the main lines of research led by the University’s Interdisciplinary Initiative, HEALTHI: Health and Therapeutic Innovation.

The added value of the team and its director’s ability to develop research will be key elements considered in the selection process.

Young teams supported by or applying to ERC or ATIP Avenir programmes are eligible and welcome to apply. Specific funding is not currently included in the call, but support can be discussed on a case-by-case basis. Applications are open until 1 June 2022.

The building is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022 on the Faculty of Medicine’s campus, located close to Paris in the grounds of the Bicêtre hospital at Kremlin-Bicêtre. Its location means that the faculty is in direct contact with several nationally and internationally recognised clinical departments, as well as reference centres for rare diseases, which is why translational medicine applications will be considered in priority. The campus is close to several major other institutes and hospitals, including the Assistance-Publique Hôpitaux de Paris Paul Brousse(Villejuif) and Antoine Béclère (Clamart) hospitals, the Gustave Roussy cancer institute (Villejuif) and the Saint-Joseph Foundation Marie Lannelongue hospital (Plessis-Robinson).

The campus is also linked to other technology platforms at Université Paris-Saclay such as the Infectious Disease Models and Innovative Therapies (IDMIT), pre-clinical facility at Fontenay-aux-Roses and the Pharmacy and Chemistry campus at Saclay.

The site is easily accessible by public transport, and its access will be improved further by the upcoming extension of the metro line 14 near to the campus in 2024.