Camozzi and HAYLEY DEXIS announces partnership

Camozzi Automation UK helps UK pharmaceutical manufacturer avoid an estimated £4.3 million in downtime losses following the overnight failure of a critical pneumatic cylinder.

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The incident occurred when a loader used in the manufacture of vital medication was brought to a standstill after a pneumatic cylinder failed unexpectedly. With no replacement component available on site and the original equipment manufacturer unable to offer an emergency replacement, production was at risk of prolonged disruption.

The manufacturer contacted its local HAYLEY DEXIS branch, whose emergency response team quickly assessed the application and worked alongside Camozzi Automation to identify a practical replacement solution.

After receiving a drawing of the failed component, Camozzi's technical team reviewed the application and identified that, despite the original cylinder being a bespoke design with an OEM lead time of 18 days, a replacement could be manufactured with only minor design modifications.

Using its UK express cylinder and assembly capabilities, Camozzi manufactured and dispatched the replacement pneumatic cylinder the same day. The new cylinder was installed by 7:00 pm, allowing the customer's production line to return to full operation by 9:00 pm.

The rapid response not only restored production within hours but also helped prevent an estimated £4.3 million in downtime-related losses, while ensuring the continued manufacture of vital medication for the UK healthcare sector.

The project demonstrates how close collaboration between manufacturers and distribution partners can provide customers with far more than replacement components. By combining HAYLEY DEXIS' local support and rapid response with Camozzi's engineering expertise and flexible manufacturing capabilities, the customer received a bespoke solution precisely when it was needed.

Camozzi Automation manufactures a comprehensive range of pneumatic cylinders, valves, air preparation equipment, fittings and motion control components, supporting machine builders, OEMs and manufacturers across a wide range of industrial sectors. Alongside its standard product range, Camozzi also provides bespoke pneumatic solutions, rapid engineering support and application expertise to help customers minimise downtime and improve machine performance.

Whether replacing obsolete components, modifying existing designs or developing custom-engineered pneumatic cylinders, Camozzi works closely with its distributor network to deliver fast, practical solutions for critical applications where every hour of production matters.