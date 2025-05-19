Capula launches real-time asset intelligence for pharma

Capula, a specialist in advanced operational technology and industrial digitalisation, has announced a partnership with Dimension Software, a New Zealand-headquartered global provider of operational intelligence solutions.

The collaboration will deliver real-time data solutions to the pharmaceutical sector across the UK. Combining Capula’s Smart Digital Operations (SDO) expertise with Dimension Software’s Asset Intellect platform, the partnership aims to help industrial organisations optimise performance and accelerate digital transformation.

With this partnership, Capula clients will benefit from enhanced predictive maintenance and asset performance management through the deployment of Asset Intellect. This modular solution, coupled with advanced visualisation tools to facilitate data-driven insights from Dimension Software, reduces unplanned downtime and optimises asset utilisation.

Operations engineers and maintenance teams will be able to evaluate asset conditions in real-time and react based on informed decisions that enhance overall plant reliability and efficiency. This aligns with Capula’s mission to promote process efficiency, minimise operational risk, and improve sustainability across industrial operations.

Simon Coombs, managing director at Capula, said: "This partnership offers an exciting opportunity to integrate Dimension Software’s powerful data integration and visualisation capabilities with Capula’s extensive expertise in industrial digitalisation. Our Smart Digital Operations collaborates with clients to streamline and enhance operational processes through intelligent technology integration. By joining forces, we can provide unparalleled visibility, control, and efficiency for organisations seeking to navigate the complexities of modern industrial operations, while our focus on disruption management ensures we can proactively identify and mitigate potential issues, helping businesses maintain continuity and resilience in an ever-changing industrial landscape."

Through its structured REACH methodology, Capula ensures that digital transformation initiatives align with business objectives and deliver measurable outcomes. Integrating Dimension Software’s solutions within this framework will provide an additional intelligence layer, allowing businesses to accelerate their transition to digital operations confidently.

David Barker, founder of Dimension Software, said: “Our partnership with Capula is poised for success in the UK market, leveraging Capula’s extensive experience in industrial digitalisation with Dimension Software’s world-class real-time operational intelligence solutions.

“Capula’s established presence in the UK industrial sector, paired with Dimension Software’s expertise in integrating OT and IT data, fosters a synergy that accelerates digital transformation for clients in energy, utilities, and manufacturing. This collaboration will equip businesses with enhanced data-driven decision-making capabilities, predictive asset management, and strengthened operational resilience, ensuring they remain competitive in a shifting industrial landscape.”

Capula’s SDO framework integrates real-time intelligence to enhance industrial processes. The partnership with Dimension Software strengthens this by incorporating operational data management and predictive asset monitoring. Dimension Software’s analytics tools offer operational insights, facilitating a shift from reactive to proactive asset management across industries.

Coombs added: “We are excited that this partnership will redefine how our clients manage data, and our team will deliver innovative digital solutions. Integrating Asset Intellect within Smart Digital Operations enhances decision-making, optimises asset performance, and improves operational agility in real-time."