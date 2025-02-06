CARBOGEN AMCIS appoints new CEO following key departure

CARBOGEN AMCIS has announced the departure of its current CEO, Pascal Villemagne, who will leave on the 31st of March 2025. Villemagne will be replaced by Stephan Fritschi after 13 years with the pharmaceutical process development and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing company.

× Expand CARBOGEN AMCIS Stephan Fritschi becomes CARBOGEN AMCIS' new CEO.

After serving as the Switzerland-based company’s CEO for the last three years, Villemagne is looking to take on a new challenge. Replacing Villemagne, Fritschi is currently serving as the company’s Chief Alliance Officer and deputy CEO and will move into his new role as of the 1st of April 2025.

“We thank Pascal for his dedication and leadership during a transformational period for CARBOGEN AMCIS,” said Arpit Vyas, Global Managing Director at CARBOGEN AMCIS. “Pascal has been instrumental in the turnaround of CARBOGEN AMCIS. During his tenure, Pascal successfully implemented structural changes in the company organisation and supported our digital transformation. He paved the way for a bright future for our company, securing CARBOGEN AMCIS’ position as a world leader in the pharmaceutical industry.”

Christian Eich, Chairman of CARBOGEN AMCIS, added, “With more than 25 years at CARBOGEN AMCIS, a perfect knowledge of the company and extensive experience in the pharmaceutical market, Stephan Fritschi brings a deep understanding of the company’s operations, values, and strategic direction, he assures continuity in growing the business. It has been a privilege to lead CARBOGEN AMCIS. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, not only during my three years as CEO but also over the past thirteen years within the company. I have full confidence in Stephan’s ability to steer the company toward even greater success. We will be working together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”

The Board of Directors thanked Villemagne for his work and commitment to the company. Additionally, the Board also expressed its confidence in Fritschi’s ability to lead the company forward.

“I am honoured to take on this role and lead CARBOGEN AMCIS into the future. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue the progress we have made and to build on the foundations laid by my predecessor, ensuring we continue to deliver value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders,” concluded Fritschi.