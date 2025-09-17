Carolina Molecular and Astoriom to collab

Carolina Molecular, a molecular testing services laboratory with over 25 years of experience in life sciences, and Astoriom, a global company in stability storage and biorepository services, has announced a strategic partnership to provide integrated solutions for molecular testing and comprehensive biospecimen storage.

This collaboration addresses a critical unmet need for Contract Research Organisations (CROs), pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners by offering a streamlined workflow from sample receipt and storage through advanced molecular analysis.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Astoriom to deliver a fully integrated solution for our clients,” said Trent Carrier, president of Carolina Molecular. “By combining our cutting-edge molecular testing with Astoriom’s world-class storage capabilities, we’re streamlining logistics and providing an end-to-end solution at a time when operational efficiency is more critical than ever.”

The partnership combines Carolina Molecular's expertise in CAP/CLIA-certified and NYS-registered molecular testing, including NGS Foundry services and bioinformatic analysis, with Astoriom's extensive capabilities in ICH-compliant stability storage, CAP-certified biorepository and ultra-low and cryogenic temperature solutions across the US, EU, and UK. Clients will benefit from a collaborative solution for sample management and molecular testing needs, ensuring sample integrity, regulatory compliance, and accelerated research and development timelines.

“At Astoriom, we believe the most effective way to support innovation is by working together across the research and development ecosystem,” said Lori A. Ball, CEO, Astoriom. “Our collaboration with Carolina Molecular is a great example of that approach; their testing expertise and our trusted biorepository and stability storage capabilities create seamless solutions for customers. As we continue to respond to our customer needs, partnerships like this allow us to better serve life sciences teams who are pushing boundaries in discovery and development.”

Both companies are committed to delivering exceptional quality and responsiveness. This collaboration underscores their shared dedication to advancing scientific discovery and product development by providing comprehensive, reliable, and compliant solutions. If you want to find out more, visit Stand 1506 at BioProcess International (15–18 Sep, Boston, US) where Lori Ball, CEO of Astoriom, will be available to discuss further.