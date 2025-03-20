Carrier launches Lynx FacTOR

Carrier Global Corporation announces the launch of Carrier Lynx FacTOR, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to transform product release processes in the pharmaceutical industry.

Lynx FacTOR automates end-to-end product release evaluations, minimising manual processes and safely accelerating product movement in the cold chain. The name FacTOR represents the critical impact of ‘time out of range’ in supporting product quality and patient safety.

Pharmaceutical companies face numerous challenges in ensuring product integrity throughout the distribution journey. Manual processes, costly delays, siloed data and strict compliance requirements often hinder timely product releases at their next or final destination. Current processes can involve manual evaluation of excursion events, taking multiple days to complete assessments and weeks or months for root cause analysis and correction. With multiple sources of data to collect and analyse, determining product and batch integrity after shipment temperature breaches is a complex and labor-intensive task, costing companies potentially millions of dollars annually in manual labor inefficiencies.

Lynx FacTOR addresses these challenges by providing a single source of truth throughout the pharmaceutical distribution lifecycle. This device-agnostic solution automatically evaluates product viability at the batch level, reducing assessment times from days to minutes. By simplifying processes and providing recommendations, Lynx FacTOR enhances quality decision-making and compliance across regions.

“Lynx FacTOR represents a major leap forward in pharmaceutical supply chain management,” said Alice DeBiasio, vice president & general manager, truck trailer Americas and digital solutions, Carrier. “As cold chain experts, Carrier understands the unique requirements and challenges of the pharmaceutical industry. By automating the assessment process, we are not only speeding up product releases but also enhancing accuracy and compliance, ultimately enhancing patient safety.”

Lynx FacTOR will enable customers to:

Automate: Streamline the product stability assessment process with automated calculations and rule-based protocols that reduce human error and improve standardisation. This enhances regulatory compliance and helps improve accuracy across the supply chain.

Evaluate: Gain real-time insights with a comprehensive analysis that consolidates a pharmaceutical company's data from multiple sources. Evaluate product viability and stability status in minutes, enabling the pharmaceutical company to make informed decisions throughout the product's journey and minimise risks.

Accelerate: Speed up product release decisions at every step of distribution. By accelerating the evaluation process, Lynx FacTOR helps increase quality process productivity, reduce order lead times and enhance overall efficiency.

“Lynx FacTOR is a game-changer for the life sciences and pharma industry,” said Bhasker Kaushal, vice president & general manager, sensitech & aftermarket and vice president, strategy and business development, Carrier. “By enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, digitizing workflows and automating complex analyses, we are reducing the time and effort required to ensure product quality and compliance. This not only accelerates the distribution of critical medicines but also enhances overall operational efficiency.”

Lynx FacTOR is the latest addition to Carrier’s Lynx ecosystem for connected and intelligent global supply chain digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency, agility and transparency.

The solution is now available as a subscription sold by Sensitech, a Carrier company. The solution will be presented by Sensitech at LogiPharma 2025 in Lyon, France, 8-10th April at booths 123 and 78.