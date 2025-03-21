CCT and Tower Cold Chain unite to unveil product launch at LogiPharma

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) and Tower Cold Chain are set to make their biggest appearance yet at LogiPharma 2025, taking place in Lyon from 8-10th April.

× Expand LogiPharma

For the first time since joining forces, the two companies will present a united front, showcasing their latest innovations in temperature-controlled logistics for the pharmaceutical sector.

With a shared commitment to performance, sustainability, and global accessibility, Tower and CCT will be exhibiting at Booths 91A and 68, where they will unveil their newest product designed to set new benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in cold chain shipping.

As part of the "Let’s Go Further" campaign, CCT and Tower have developed their latest solution through their combined expertise in temperature-controlled logistics. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the global life sciences industry, this product ensures universal availability, visibility, and precise temperature control – with its compatibility with both EU and US pallets providing an all-in-one comprehensive solution.

A key highlight of this year’s event will be the exclusive product unveiling on Monday, 7th April at 16:00, preceding the annual customer event. This highly anticipated launch offers visitors the first opportunity to see the product up close and receive exclusive demonstrations from the company’s technical experts. Following the launch, the product will be on display at Booth 91A, where attendees can explore its features and learn how it enhances efficient, compliant, and cost-effective pharmaceutical distribution worldwide.

"We’re excited to unveil our newest solution at LogiPharma this year - the first product developed through our collaboration with CCT,” said Niall Balfour, chief executive officer at Tower Cold Chain. “Designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry, we encourage visitors to stop by the Tower Booth 91A to view this product and learn more about its performance, sustainability, and versatility in temperature-sensitive shipping.”

Beyond the exhibition hall, CCT and Tower will contribute to key discussions shaping the future of temperature-sensitive logistics throughout the event. Across four expert-led sessions, they will share insights on sustainability, ocean freight strategies, and advancements in cooling systems.

“This year’s LogiPharma is set to be our most impactful yet,” said Ranjeet Banerjee, chief executive officer at Cold Chain Technologies. “With a bigger presence, a major product launch, and thought leadership across key industry topics, we’re excited to connect with pharmaceutical logistics professionals and showcase how CCT and Tower are driving the next generation of cold chain solutions.”