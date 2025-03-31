medac Group expands manufacturing capabilities

medac Group has announced the commissioning of its latest investment: the third production line at oncomed, a production site in the Czech Republic operated by medac.

× Expand BIGANDT.COM Shutterstock

This new production line is specifically designed for the high-quality manufacturing of prefilled syringes and cartridges, reinforcing the commitment of medac to innovation, efficiency, and patient safety.

The new production line has an annual capacity of over 100 million units, and it adheres to the highest pharmaceutical standards. Key features include a continuous filling system for high-speed production, automated optical inspection, and manufacturing in a sterile isolator environment.

Advanced technology and high production capacity

Radek Fialka, commercial director and board member of oncomed manufacturing, said: "The third production line represents a major step in our growth and innovation. We are proud to have brought top-tier prefilled syringe technology to Brno. Small-volume syringes are primarily used in autoinjectors (pens), which allow patients to administer medication more easily and comfortably, leading to better disease management."

The inauguration ceremony took place at the oncomed site in Brno, attended by company representatives, key stakeholders, and local authorities. During the event, executives highlighted the strategic importance of the new production line and its role in enhancing the manufacturing capabilities of medac.

Expanding global reach and improving patient care

With this expansion, the medac Group significantly enhances its production capacity to meet the growing global demand for injectable pharmaceutical products. The investment underscores the dedication of medac to supporting its partners with solutions in the pharmaceutical industry while ensuring the highest standards of quality and compliance. Gerhard Wurzer, chairman of the board of medac, said: "This new production line will enable us to supply global markets of our customers, and together with our sister company in Germany, we aim to become a major player in the field of prefilled syringes. Our pharmaceutical products represent modern value-added generics that help patients worldwide."

Looking to the future

The expansion at oncomed is evidence of medac Group’s long-term vision to provide high-quality pharmaceutical solutions while continuously expanding its manufacturing infrastructure. The company will continue to invest in advanced technologies to optimise efficiency, meet the highest regulatory standards and ensure reliable supply for its partners and patients worldwide.

As demand for contract manufacturing services grows, medac is committed to further expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its partners. The new production line is a key milestone in the mission of medac to offer flexible, high-performance solutions that drive efficiency and innovation across the industry.