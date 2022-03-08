CDMO Micro-Sphere expands capsule filling capabilities

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Micro-Sphere has expanded its capsule filling capabilities by investing more than €1.5 million at its plant in Switzerland.

The company has invested in new equipment as part of its commitment to expand its GMP manufacturing capabilities. The investment comes in response to increased demand for spray drying and inhalable products from companies ranging from big pharma to small virtual firms.

Micro-Sphere has acquired and commissioned a further two MG2 capsule filling machines in a bid to increase its low dosage filling capabilities to more than 100,000 capsules per hour.

Micro-Sphere is also investing in increasing its containment level (OEB5) and in its DPI testing capabilities with additional Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus (DUSA) and Next Generation Impactor (NGI).

Michael Grassberger, CEO, Micro-Sphere said: “Micro-Sphere is widely recognised for its expertise in Dry Powder Inhalation encapsulation services of difficult powder formulations. The new machinery will offer high quality products, reduced production times and cost savings for customers who want real commercial benefit.

“This investment is the result of increasing client demand. Added to our existing Harro Höfliger drum dosing equipment, the new MG2 Planeta dosator system means we are one of the few CDMOs in the world to offer these two important commercial size filling techniques under one roof and bridge the gap from development to commercial scale on both techniques for DPIs (dry powder inhalers).

“Both systems are designed for low-dosage filling and have an inline control unit (100% net weight check), FlexaLab (up to 3’000cps/hr.) that is ideal for R&D purposes and small clinical batches, and Planeta (up to 100’000cps/hr) which is scalable for medium-large batch productions. This brings more flexibility for our customers and a best-in-class approach.”

“This investment sends a strong signal to our customers and partners by increasing our market competitiveness,” added Grassberger. “As the pharmaceutical industry is under increasing pressure to develop new drugs faster, we are committed to investing in the production capacity, technology and quality systems necessary to continue delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our customers.”