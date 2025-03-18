Celebrating 25 year of LogiPharma

To celebrate 25 years, LogiPharma looks back on previous shows and how it's evolved.

× Expand LogiPharma

The past quarter-century has been one of remarkable change for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Scientific breakthroughs, shifting regulatory landscapes, and major global events - most notably the COVID-19 pandemic - have redefined how medicines and medical devices are developed, manufactured and distributed.

In this rapidly evolving environment, supply chains are no longer just about logistics. They must be resilient, data-driven, and patient-centric. This shift is why LogiPharma has evolved from a niche logistics event into a forum addressing the full spectrum of challenges and opportunities facing pharma and medtech today.

Now in its 25th year, LogiPharma has expanded far beyond its original scope. Once focused purely on distribution and logistics, it now provides a platform for discussions on AI-driven supply chain management, end-to-end digitalisation, sustainability strategies, geopolitical risk mitigation, and next-generation patient care.

Comparing the agenda for LogiPharma 2025 to the earliest editions – or even those from a few years ago – reveals how quickly the landscape shifts.

Key themes this year include how to leverage AI to enhance supply chain visibility and efficiency, something that was the stuff of science-fiction when LogiPharma began.

Likewise, sustainability continues to be a subject of great interest, not least how to integrate a positive and proactive environmental policy into existing supply chains. One example of content specifically focused on this is the keynote panel: Uniting on Sustainability: How can we drive collaboration and ground-breaking initiatives to ensure ESG is a top business priority? - with thought leadership from C-Suite and VP representatives from Gilead Sciences, NovoNordisk, Pfizer, Carrier, DP World and the World Economic Forum.

Another key milestone in LogiPharma’s evolution has been the integration of LogiMed, a medical device supply chain event. As medtech continues to advance - driven by digital therapeutics, wearable technology, and increasing regulatory scrutiny - LogiMed has become an essential part of the conference, ensuring that the challenges of this sector are addressed.