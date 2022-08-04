Cellomatics Biosciences unveils new laboratories at official opening

Invited guests had a look around Nottingham CRO Cellomatics Biosciences’ new lab facilities at Colwick Quays Business Park last week, at a special launch event hosted by the company’s CEO and founder, Dr. Shailendra Singh.

Members of the drug discovery and healthcare sectors, clients, contacts, suppliers, and staff experienced a tour of the Cellomatics Biosciences’ facilities and a look at the company’s latest laboratory equipment.

The Nottingham facility covers approximately 5,500 sq ft of space across two levels and allows rooms for further expansion.

Cellomatics moved into the purpose-built premises last month in the wake of rising demand for its bespoke preclinical and early drug discovery phase laboratory services. Representing a three-fold increase in the company’s footprint, the facility covers approximately 5,500 sq ft of space across two levels and allows rooms for further expansion.

whilst having canapes supplied by Citreus Catering.

Cellomatics Biosciences was founded in 2015 and specialises in the development of bespoke bioassays across numerous therapeutic areas including oncology, immune-oncology, immunology, inflammations and respiratory.

CEO and founder, Dr. Shailendra Singh, welcomed guests to the event and reflected on the company’s growth journey so far: “In six years, we have seen Cellomatics go from strength to strength, reflected not only by our move into these new purpose-built facilities with state-of-the-art imaging and analysis equipment, but also in the growth of our client base and turnover.

"Thanks to the hard work and commitment of our talented team, we are anticipating a 30 percent year-on-year increase in turnover for the current financial year, and are well positioned to continue to meet the growing demand for our specialist services.”

Speaking about the launch of Cellomatics’ new facilities, professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam Kt, MBE, FMedSci, pro-vice-chancellor for Medicine & Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham, said: “I would like to congratulate Cellomatics Biosciences on the opening of its state-of-the-art laboratories in Nottingham. The East Midlands is a hub for life sciences businesses in the UK, with Nottingham sitting at the very heart of the thriving preclinical contract research sector. Based at its new purpose-built facilities in Colwick, Cellomatics is well-positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory.”

Cellomatics Biosciences was recently awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.