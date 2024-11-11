Cencora strengthens market access by adding France-based PHE

Cencora bolstered the support it can offer to pharmaceutical companies through the addition of Public Health Expertise (PHE), a France-based life sciences consulting firm that specialises in market access, real-world evidence and health economics and outcomes research.

PHE’s capabilities — including expertise in medical affairs — complement Cencora’s existing portfolio of biopharma services in France, which span clinical services, regulatory affairs, commercialisation, pharmacovigilance and supply chain management. Through the addition of PHE’s capabilities, Cencora is better positioned to deliver enhanced local support and more comprehensive global commercialisation support for pharmaceutical, biotech and med-tech companies.

The pharmaceuticals market in France is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.16% from 2024 to 2030.

The expanded capabilities enable Cencora to better support pharmaceutical partners as they navigate a dynamic and evolving pharmaceutical market in Europe, including the first phase of the implementation of the Joint Clinical Assessment process in January 2025.

“This significantly enhances our ability to support our clients in the dynamic pharmaceutical landscape across Europe,” said Tommy Bramley, SVP of Market Access and Healthcare Consulting at Cencora. “PHE’s expertise in French market access, real-world evidence, and health economics, combined with Cencora’s comprehensive capabilities, will enable us to deliver even greater value and more robust solutions.”