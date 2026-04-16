Cenevo launches Labguru Customer Portal

Cenevo has launched the Labguru Customer Portal.

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The portal streamlines client communications for contract research organisations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), service labs, diagnostic labs, and analytical facilities, as well as many others.

CROs and CDMOs operate in high-throughput, service-driven environments where speed, accuracy, and transparency are critical. Labguru allows CROs and CDMOs to centralise operational visibility across departments and projects, standardise workflows and efficiently manage multiple client programs at scale.

Fully integrated with Labguru’s ELN and LIMS platform, the new Customer Portal extends internal workflows to support external collaborators. With this structured approach, labs experience increased efficiency while minimising version conflicts, human error, and compliance risks. Clients can submit requests, monitor progress and access results, while labs retain full control and visibility over shared information. Using the new portal, their clients gain complete transparency with real-time visibility into request status, turnaround times, and final results.

Lab managers can use the Customer Portal to gain actionable insights across every client individually and all clients in aggregate, as they relate to equipment and consumables usage, client activity trends, regulatory compliance, and other critical information.

It prevents fragmented communications by centralising sample submission and results delivery. Furthermore, it trims administrative overheads by reducing manual coordination and delivering automated intake, notifications and report sharing. CRO and CDMO labs can now manage their client interactions through a single, secure interface that protects internal data and reinforces data security, compliance, data integrity and auditability. Granular data permissions ensure clients see only their relevant samples, requests and reports. Customisation features make it easy for lab personnel to create reusable forms and templates to simplify sample intake and delivery.

“Our goal is to make our clients’ operations run more smoothly,” says Eran Sandman, product manager, Cenevo. “High-performing CROs are moving toward shared digital environments. With the Customer Portal, CROs and their clients are able to see the same information and collaboration becomes faster and more strategic. Lab managers don’t have to spend all their time on back-and-forth communications. Instead, they focus their time on delivering results.”