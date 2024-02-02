Central Research Laboratories Expanding Production Capacity

Central Research Laboratories (CRL) have announced that due to increased and steady demand for its Single-Use Beta Bags, it will be expanding the production capacity at its Red Wing, MN, manufacturing facility.

To facilitate the expansion, CRL reconfigured its clean-room area and is currently in the process of building the necessary tools and fixtures. When completed, the new manufacturing area will allow CRL to double the production capabilities for its Single-Use Beta Bag product line.

“As more and more biopharmaceutical manufacturers introduce single-use systems into their production operations, the demand for CRL Single-Use Beta Bags has continued to grow,” said Chris Gooding, Vice President and General Manager of CRL. “This exciting development has convinced us to expand our production capability, knowing that demand will only continue to increase. This expansion will also enable us to enhance efficiency and customer service by ensuring that the delivery lead times our customers have come to expect will not be compromised.”

Additionally, to meet the increased demand of the expanded production area, several new employees are being brought on to adequately staff the growing manufacturing operation. CRL will also be adding new storage racks in the facility to accommodate the additional inventory that will be created by the expanded manufacturing operation which will allow CRL to keep delivery lead times as tight as possible.

Introduced in 2019, CRL’s disposable Single-Use Beta Bags are designed for use in the sterilisation and transfer of components into isolation during the manufacture of aseptic life science products. The bags are constructed using a combination of Tyvek and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. They are assembled in an ISO-certified clean room and available in autoclavable and gamma-sterilisable versions. CRL is currently offering its Single-Use Beta Bags in a 190-mm size, with additional sizes in development.