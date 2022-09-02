Certara Secondary Intelligence software wins R&D 100 Award

Certara, a biosimulation company, announced that its Secondary Intelligence software has won an R&D 100 Award, which recognises the top 100 “R&D pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology” each year.

Key highlights:

Secondary Intelligence software is the first and only application that quantitatively predicts the risk of adverse effects and safety issues derived from secondary pharmacology that may impede the clinical development of a drug.

“I am pleased that the R&D 100 Awards judging panel recognised how Secondary Intelligence can help drug developers to identify undesirable properties of their compounds before they have spent significant amounts of time and money. I am very proud of the talented and dedicated team that worked tirelessly to develop this innovative tool that advances drug safety and helps get safer medicines to patients faster,” said Will Redfern, PhD, vice president of Quantitative Systems Toxicology & Safety at Certara.

Certara’s Secondary Intelligence software can be deployed during the early stages of drug development, typically preceding the nonclinical safety studies, to predict the likelihood of a new drug candidate producing off-target effects and causing safety concerns. Safety issues account for about a quarter of the attrition in drug projects.

The traditional approach to interpreting secondary pharmacology profiling is time consuming, is ‘opinion-based,’ and may not be applied consistently across projects. The Secondary Intelligence software automates the process, saving significant time and effort, and enables secondary pharmacology screening data to be used quantitatively to predict outcomes in clinical use.

This is the second year in a row that Certara has received an R&D 100 Award. Last year, Certara’s Simcyp COVID-19 Vaccine Model won an R&D 100 Award in the Software/Services category.

Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program is an annual, worldwide competition held by R&D World magazine that identifies new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance, covering diverse industry sectors.

This year’s competition, celebrating its 60th year, received entries from a dozen different countries and regions. The judging panel included nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.