Champalimaud Foundation Installs a Lonza MODA-ES Platform at its Clinical Centre

Wurth Research Center of Hope for Pancreatic Cancer, Champalimaud Institute implements MODA-ES® System for Cell Therapy Manufacturing.

Champalimaud Foundation has decided to install one of Lonza’s MODA-ES Platforms at its Champalimaud Clinical Centre in Lisbon, Portugal. The biomedical clinical research organisation has opted to install MODA-ES as it hopes to improve and streamline the cell therapy manufacturing process. Which, in turn, will make life-saving therapies more accessible, treating patients with cancer and other illnesses.

In collaboration with academic and industry partners, the Champalimaud Foundation has built a state-of-the-art multipurpose GMP facility which will house the development of biologically and clinically promising cell therapies. Additionally, the company were searching for a paperless solution that would ensure the safety of cell production, increase transparency for current and potential partners, and monitor production processes.

The pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutraceutical manufacturing partner’s MODA-ES platform met the previously mentioned criteria. The platform is designed to be used in cell and gene therapy production settings, as it consolidates all manufacturing batch and batch-related quality control data into one record. This reduces the potential of errors occurring and improves visibility.

MODA-SA provides advanced traceability and genealogy workflows, ensuring the chain of identity and custody in complex decentralised cell and gene therapy manufacturing processes.

Orla Cloak, Senior Vice President and Head of Bioscience at Lonza said: “We are committed to supporting our customers in bringing innovative cell and gene therapies to their patients. This commitment relies on our capability to offer the right expertise and tools, including MODA-ES. We are also proud to support our customers with an experienced implementation team that understands the intricacies of cell and gene therapy manufacture and can help to accelerate the path to market for these novel therapies.”