CHAPPER to help European partners strengthen supply chains

CHAPPER healthcare will be attending Expopharm - Europe’s largest pharmaceutical trade fair - to showcase how they can support partners across Europe strengthen their supply chains and get medicines to patients quicker and more reliably.

×

Key highlights:

CHAPPER healthcare will attend Expopharm to share how their expansion across Europe can help manufacturers and wholesalers combat current and future supply chain challenges.

to share how their expansion across Europe can help manufacturers and wholesalers combat current and future supply chain challenges. The company’s European warehouses provide access to the full spectrum of pharmaceutical products, from OTC and prescription products through to orphan drugs and unlicensed medicines.

to the full spectrum of pharmaceutical products, from OTC and prescription products through to orphan drugs and unlicensed medicines. CHAPPER have set up an Irish subsidiary with purpose-built warehouses in both Ireland and Germany to help strengthen its presence across Europe.

The wholesaler and distributor, who specialise in importing and exporting pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, have set up an Irish subsidiary with purpose-built warehouses in Ireland and Germany to help strengthen its presence across Europe.

This means they can handle EU-manufactured products without them entering the UK, reducing the overall time it takes for medicines to get to the end user and avoiding regulatory complexities. In addition to their UK HQ, the company’s European warehouses provide access to the full spectrum of pharmaceutical products from OTC and prescription products through to orphan drugs and unlicensed medicines.

Jonathan Chapper, CEO of CHAPPER healthcare, commented: "We supply to over 60 countries all around the globe, including urgent and unlicensed medicines, and focus on making sure all shipments are delivered on time and in full.

“We are increasingly working with manufacturers directly who are looking for a partner who can distribute their products throughout both mainland Europe and UK and Ireland, which has become more challenging since Brexit.

“The covid-19 pandemic has also tested Europe’s medicine supply chains, and at Expopharm we’re looking forward to connecting with new partners to showcase how we can work together to meet their distribution needs and help get medicines to patients quicker and more efficiently.”

For over 45 years CHAPPER healthcare has had a worldwide reputation for successfully sourcing and distributing pharmaceutical products globally. The company offer a wide range of high-quality products and pride themselves on delivering an honest, transparent and professional service to a wide range of customers including suppliers, healthcare establishments and end users.

Exhibiting once again at Expopharm, CHAPPER healthcare is looking forward to sharing how their expanded presence across Europe can help manufacturers and wholesalers to combat current and future supply chain challenges and build greater resilience.

Expopharm 2022 will be hosted as a face-to-face trade show at Messe Munich and from 14 – 16 September. The exhibition is Europe’s leading trade fair for the pharmaceutical market, attracting key decision-makers from all sectors of the pharmacy industry.