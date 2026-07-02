Chemspec Europe 2026 brings industry together

Chemspec Europe returned to Cologne between 6-7th May 2026, drawing 4,238 attendees from 60 nations and 454 exhibitors from 28 countries, an increase from last year’s event.

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"Chemspec stands out for the variety and diversity of companies, there really is something for everyone," said Nicolas Sary, sr manager responsible chemistry at Henkel.

The event brought together an international mix of suppliers, procurers and innovators, with the European market serving as a meeting point to form global connections. Attendees primarily travelled from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, the UK, Switzerland, Italy, and with notable international participation from India, China, and the USA.

The show's programming reflected the headwinds the industry is facing. The opening keynote and panel set the tone, arguing that Europe's chemical value chain must work more closely together to future-proof the industry in such challenging times, defined by complex regulation, economic downturns and global competitiveness.

Sessions across the Strategy Stage addressed how scenario planning has become essential in a period of sustained volatility, with speakers arguing that disruption should be treated as a source of learning rather than paralysis, and that competitors increasingly have more to gain from strategic collaboration than rivalry.

Dorothee Arns, director general at FECC said: “Chemspec Europe is where that really happens, bringing stakeholders together to build the partnerships we need to stay resilient, navigate uncertainty, and future-proof our industry.”

The sessions also explored more technical issues, including PFAS and the evolving regulation surrounding these ‘forever chemicals’, biological crop protection, and speciality formulation, helping attendees navigate an increasingly complex and fast-moving regulatory landscape.