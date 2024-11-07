Cherwell highlights environmental monitoring products at conference

Key Highlights:

× Expand Cherwell Mathieu Pissoort, Analytichem sales director Europe, and Dennis Scheepmaker, AnalytiChem global segment leader - Life Sciences.

Aiming to communicate and advance microbiological best practice in pharmaceutical and related industries, topics at Pharmig’s conference will include: evaluation of the impact of EU GMP Annex 1’s release and other regulatory updates; discussion on AI for GMP; and considerations on rapid microbial testing methodology. This provides an excellent opportunity for Cherwell’s team and visiting AnalytiChem colleagues to stay abreast of the latest industry updates and share how their products can meet evolving needs.

Cherwell will be joined by colleagues from the AnalytiChem team, seeking to learn more about how to best support Cherwell and its pharmaceutical microbiology focused customers. Mathieu Pissoort, sales director Europe, and Dennis Scheepmaker, global segment leader - Life Sciences, in particular aim to build their build on their knowledge of Annex 1 and the challenges that it brings to sterile medicinal product manufacturers.

“We look forward to introducing our colleagues from AnalytiChem to our pharmaceutical microbiology customers and some useful discussions on how our cleanroom microbiology solutions can be tailored to meet specific needs,” said Emma Millburn, director of sales & marketing, Cherwell. “For example, in addition to our standard Redipor prepared media range that we manufacture in the UK, we also offer a fully bespoke service for products and packaging for any aspect of our customers’ EM programs. The Cherwell team is always very happy to discuss and advise.”

At Pharmig, Cherwell will showcase recently introduced products, including its Redipor Beta Bag and Redipor Plastic Bottle prepared media, alongside its broad range of other high quality Redipor prepared media solutions manufactured in its Bicester-based ISO 9001 certified facilities. Cherwell’s air sampler portfolio of SAS microbial samplers and BioAerosol Monitoring System (BAMS) will also be available for demonstration and discussion around choosing the best sampling solution for individual EM programs.