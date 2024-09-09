Chiesi Group Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Communications & Public Affairs

Expand Laura Vergani joins the Chiesi Group.

The Chiesi Group has revealed its new Senior Vice President of Global Communications & Public Affairs, Lauren Vergani. Vergani, who has previously held senior roles at leading global companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Barclays, and Standard & Poor’s, most recently worked at clean energy start-up newcleo as its Chief Communications Officer.

On joining the international biopharmaceutical group, Vergani said “I could not be happier to take on this role and to return to the healthcare sector joining a dynamic and forward-thinking company with strong roots and values. I look forward to supporting Chiesi, its mission and its impressive Leadership Team strengthening our global communications and public affairs strategy.”

Cheisi Group is hoping that the new appointment will help expand its global presence and impact.