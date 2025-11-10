Chiesi inaugurates the expansion of its site in La Chaussée-Saint-Victor

Chiesi inaugurated the expansion of its industrial site located in La Chaussée-Saint-Victor, near Blois, in France.

For Chiesi, improving patient health and protecting the environment are consistent commitments embedded in the company’s strategy. Since 2019, Chiesi has invested more than €400 million in the research and development of its Carbon Minimal Inhalers (CMI) platform – pressurised Metered Dose Inhalers using next generation propellants ensuring up to a 90% reduction in carbon footprint per devices. The transition towards the Carbon Minimal Inhaler platform aims at delivering inhalers with comparable safety, efficacy, and usability, while minimising their carbon emissions, and enabling a seamless transition for patients and tangible benefits for the planet.

The newly expanded facility in La Chaussée-Saint-Victor will serve as the manufacturing hub for this new generation of Metered Dose Inhalers, supporting Chiesi’s ambition to make sustainable respiratory treatments available worldwide.

Attending a ceremony at the site today, Maria Paola Chiesi, Chiesi Group vice chair, said: “This inauguration represents much more than an industrial success. It illustrates our commitment to creating an environment where everyone contributes to a common goal: innovating for the well-being of the patients and the communities we serve, while safeguarding our planet. Every day, we act to have a positive impact on patients, communities, and the environment. This is integral to our vision of the company’s role within society.”

This new phase marks another step in Chiesi’s continuous investment towards a more sustainable and resilient supply chain. Over the past decade, Chiesi has invested more than 160 million euros on its French centre of excellence, expanding capacity to meet rising global demand, and accelerating the site's ecological transition towards more environmentally friendly processes. Now, this investment is expected to generate around 50 new direct and indirect jobs in the coming months, with the ambition of reaching 300 employees by 2026.

According to a recent economic study by BDO, commissioned by Chiesi France, Chiesi generates €150 million in wealth (GDP) in France and supports 1,350 jobs – direct and indirect – the majority of which are linked to the industrial site in La Chaussée-Saint-Victor. Today, more than 80% of production is dedicated to export, with Chiesi thus making a positive contribution to France's competitiveness and international industrial influence.

Maria Paola Chiesi said: "Europe has all the assets to succeed: scientific and manufacturing expertise, exceptional talent, and a long tradition of excellence in public health. Here, in La Chaussée-Saint-Victor, we demonstrate that Europe can not only participate in this global transformation towards sustainable development but also lead it. To achieve this, Europe must offer an environment worthy of its ambitions—one that attracts investments, accelerates transformation, and ensures equitable access to innovation for all."