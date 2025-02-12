Clinigen and Essential Pharma expand collaboration

Clinigen, the global speciality pharmaceutical services group, and Essential Pharma, an international specialty pharmaceutical group, has announced an expansion of their JAPAC collaboration, aimed at driving continued patient access to four therapies in Japan and Korea, and strengthening their combined market presence in the region.

This expanded collaboration encompasses several new market authorisation transfer and exclusive distribution agreements. Building on their 2024 agreement for IOPIDINE (apraclonidine) in Korea, Clinigen and Essential Pharma now extend this to Japan. New agreements establish market authorisation transfer and exclusive distribution for HALDOL (haloperidol) and REMINYL (galantamine) oral capsules in Korea, and for HALOMONTH (haloperidol decanoate) in Japan.

IOPIDINE 5mg/ml is a short-term adjunctive therapy for patients with chronic glaucoma on maximally tolerated medical therapy to prevent or control intraocular pressure.

HALDOL and HALOMONTH are antipsychotic drugs that contain haloperidol and are used in the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions including schizoaffective disorder. Haloperidol is included in the 2023 World Health Organisation’s List of Essential Medicines.

REMINYL, a cholinesterase inhibitor, is a central nervous system (CNS) drug used to treat symptomatic mild to moderately severe dementia of the Alzheimer type.

Clinigen CEO Jerome Charton and Essential Pharma CEO Emma Johnson held a ceremonial signing event yesterday at Clinigen's London offices. While initially focused on ensuring continuity of patient access in the JAPAC region, both organisations envision further strategic partnering, leveraging Clinigen's rare disease and orphan drug expertise to improve access to innovative medicines globally, supporting Essential Pharma's goal to build on its diversified portfolio and late-stage pipeline focused on central nervous system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and rare disease.

Jerome Charton, CEO of Clinigen said: “Our biggest achievements are marked by expanding patient access to much-needed medicines. While we are seeing the expansion of life sciences, R&D and clinical trials, population health is also becoming increasingly complex, and it is pertinent that patients do not feel the impact. With our trusted and equally motivated partner, Essential Pharma, Clinigen will further our mission to accelerate access to innovative medicines for patients worldwide.”

Emma Johnson, CEO of Essential Pharma, said: “Essential Pharma is delighted to expand our relationship with Clinigen as we continue to execute our strategy to become a leading, global specialty pharma group with a growing rare disease presence. Clinigen’s expertise in providing access to established brands as well as their expertise in the rare disease and orphan drug space makes them the ideal partner as we broaden access to our therapies and reinforce our strategic foothold in JAPAC. Guided by our shared patient-centric values, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to serving patients in the JAPAC region and beyond.”

This agreement demonstrates Clinigen's commitment to building an integrated offering of high-end pharmaceutical services across the entire drug lifecycle, reinforcing its vision of a world where medicine is global by design. Recent acquisitions (Ascenian Consulting, and Kinesys Consulting) enhance expertise in high-demand areas like Market Access and Regulatory Affairs, while the strategic partnership/minority stake in Tepsivo, a leading digital pharmacovigilance provider, strengthens its competitive advantage in the rapidly growing pharma services market, and underscore Clinigen's commitment to integrated solutions that accelerate access to innovative medicines for patients worldwide.