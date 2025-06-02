Clinigen and Shionogi CEOs meet for signing ceremony

Clinigen, the global specialty pharmaceutical services group, has highlighted a key collaborative milestone with Shionogi, an impact-driven pharmaceutical company, marking the launch of their new strategic relationship.

× Expand alphaspirit.it Shutterstock Partnership concept.

Clinigen CEO Jerome Charton met last week with Shionogi president and CEO Dr Isao Teshirogi at the Shionogi global headquarters in Osaka, Japan, for a ceremonial signing event to mark the progress following the exclusive licensing agreement for cefiderocol announced by Shionogi in April.

The agreement grants Clinigen's Australian subsidiary, Link Medical Products Pty, the exclusive rights for the development and commercialisation of cefiderocol in Australia and New Zealand. Cefiderocol is not yet approved for use in Australia and New Zealand. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulatory authority in Australia accepted the market authorisation application for cefiderocol in December 2024 and the application is under evaluation.

Jerome Charton, CEO of Clinigen, said: “Establishing a new strategic relationship with a respected innovator in impactful medicines like Shionogi is a pivotal moment for Clinigen. Our work together to potentially bring cefiderocol to Australia and New Zealand in the future enables us to support the broader response to growing antimicrobial resistance, while simultaneously building a valuable presence in the growing Asia Pacific market.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Clinigen will in-license cefiderocol from Shionogi and obtain exclusive rights for its development and commercialisation in Australia and New Zealand. Shionogi will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments based on development progress, and royalties from Clinigen.

The signing ceremony celebrated this new strategic relationship between the two companies and their shared commitment to expanding potential access to cefiderocol in Australia and New Zealand.

Dr Isao Teshirogi, Shionogi president and CEO, said: “Shionogi is committed to the research and development of innovative treatments for infectious diseases for the benefit of patients around the world, addressing urgent global health challenges such as antimicrobial resistance. We are pleased to initiate this new collaboration with Clinigen for cefiderocol in Australia and New Zealand to expand the access to cefiderocol for patients who can benefit from it. Clinigen’s established market presence makes them an ideal partner.”