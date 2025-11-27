Clinigen finalises acquisition of SSI Strategy

Clinigen has confirmed the close of its acquisition of SSI Strategy, a consulting partner to biotech innovators.

The completion of this transaction brings together SSI’s strategic advisory depth, established US and European footprint, and pioneering partnership models with Clinigen’s global operational reach and decades of experience in clinical trial supply, managed access, and commercialisation. This combination creates a comprehensive global partner for the biopharma industry, positioned to navigate the entire product lifecycle from early-stage strategy to global specialist commercialisation, de-risking development and accelerating patient access to critical therapies.

The deal adds the specialised capabilities of over 200 employees, including 145 expert consultants, spanning Medical, Clinical, and Regulatory competencies, and a deep client base of over 280 biopharma companies. SSI’s CEO, Doug Locke will continue to lead the SSI organisation and will work alongside Clinigen’s leadership to expand the impact of their combined services for clients in key international markets.

This strengthened market standing positions Clinigen to serve the $12-13 billion global market for pharmaceutical lifecycle services, expected to grow by nearly 10% annually through 2030.

Dr. Varun Sethi, CEO, Clinigen said: “The completion of this acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in our Global Pathfinder mission. Where others see complexity, we see a path. By matching SSI’s strategic depth with our global expertise and infrastructure, we become an even stronger, more complete partner for the entire product lifecycle.”

Doug Locke, CEO of SSI Strategy, said: “Our purpose at SSI has always been simple: to help build better biotechs. Joining Clinigen is a confirmation of that mission; in them, we recognized fellow pathfinders committed to innovation. We have built our reputation on navigating the toughest development challenges and derisking the path to market. This move gives us the reach to amplify that impact, supporting our client partners’ most critical milestones with greater reach, while maintaining the specialised expertise and trusted partnership they rely on.”