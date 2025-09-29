Clinigen to acquire SSI Strategy

Clinigen has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SSI Strategy, a consulting partner to biotech innovators.

× Expand FAArt PhotoDesign Shutterstock

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close before the end of this year. Until the deal is complete, both companies will operate independently.

The move brings together SSI’s renowned strategic depth, established U.S. and European footprint, and pioneering partnership models with Clinigen’s global operational reach and decades of experience in clinical trial supply, managed access, and commercialisation – creating a comprehensive global partner for the biopharma industry from early-stage strategy to commercialisation.

Since 2010, SSI Strategy has built a reputation as the go-to strategic partner for biotech leaders, helping them navigate their toughest development challenges across more than 15 therapeutic areas, with proven strength in rare diseases. It is known for its adaptive model of embedding seasoned executives and operators directly into biotech organisations to accelerate progress and reduce risk – capabilities that will now scale globally through Clinigen.

The acquisition of SSI Strategy is highly complementary to Clinigen’s existing Lifecycle Services offering and will create significant opportunities to provide integrated solutions to their joint client base. The deal adds the specialised capabilities of 200 employees, including 145 expert consultants, spanning Medical, Clinical, and Regulatory competencies, and a deep client base of over 280 biopharma companies.

“Our purpose has always been to be the global pathfinder that transforms patient access to critical medicines.” Dr. Varun Sethi, CEO, Clinigen said, “This key acquisition is a major step forward in operationalising that purpose by combining the best of both worlds for our clients. With SSI’s incredible strategic depth and our unmatched global operational reach in clinical trials supplies, managed access, and specialised commercialisation, we will be an even stronger, more complete partner for the entire product lifecycle, empowering our biopharma clients to bring life-changing medicines to patients faster.”

On close, SSI’s CEO, Doug Locke, who has been at the helm for 13 years, will continue to lead the SSI organisation and will work alongside Clinigen’s leadership to advance the future suite of services globally.

The move builds on Clinigen’s current growth momentum in the US market and establishes a broader set of global strategic services to drive enterprise value to client partners. This strengthened market standing uniquely positions Clinigen to serve the $12-13 billion global market for pharmaceutical lifecycle services, expected to grow by nearly 10% annually through 2030.

Doug Locke, CEO of SSI Strategy, said: “This is a pivotal moment for SSI Strategy and the clients we serve. Over the past 13 years, we’ve built an established presence across the U.S. and Europe and partnered with biotech leaders to navigate their toughest clinical and regulatory challenges. Joining forces with Clinigen gives us the global scale and reach to amplify that impact – accelerating innovation, derisking development, and ensuring more patients can access life-changing therapies sooner. Together, we will set a new standard for what biotech innovators can expect from a partner.”