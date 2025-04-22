CluePoints’ technology named as finalist in 2025 Citeline awards

CluePoints, provider of statistical and AI-driven software solutions, has been named as a finalist in the ‘Innovative Clinical Trial Solutions’ category at the 2025 Citeline Awards.

× Expand Shutterstock AI Shutterstock

CluePoints was shortlisted for its new statistical innovation included as part of CMP 3.0, the Time Similarity Test (TST). TST enhances the detection of unusual patterns in electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) data. By analysing audit trail timestamps, TST identifies when patients at a site enter data at unusually similar times, signalling potential fabrication or non-compliance. This enables sponsors to identify anomalies earlier and more easily, reducing timelines and costs while improving data quality and regulatory readiness.

Andy Cooper, CEO of CluePoints, said: "It’s great to be shortlisted for another Citeline Award. The Citeline Awards are prestigious accolades, and we are honoured to be acknowledged for our commitment to innovation alongside other industry leaders. Our new TST technology provides sponsors and CROs with the ability to interrogate ePRO audit trails to quickly identify concerning data entry patterns, thereby helping to avoid costly delays when preparing the clinical data for regulatory submission. This new test further enables our customers to run smarter clinical trials and bring new therapies to market faster, for the benefit of patients around the world."

The winners of all categories of the 9th annual Citeline Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, 8th May at the Downtown Boston Theater District Hotel, Hyatt Regency Boston.