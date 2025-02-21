CluePoints named as finalist in 2025 ACDM awards

CluePoints, provider of statistical and AI-driven software solutions, has been shortlisted for “Team Excellence in the Management of Clinical Data” at the 2025 ACDM Awards.

× Expand shutterstock - aminphotoz

CluePoints, along with its Research and Development Teams, released three new products in 2024, aiming to transform clinical trial review and leveraging industry-leading software to enhance the interrogation, analysis and presentation of data.

Site Profile & Oversight Tool (SPOT) delivers adaptive site monitoring, enabling teams to swiftly pinpoint anomalies and translate insights into strategies and actions. Allowing sponsors and CROs to improve their ability to evaluate the performance of clinical trial sites and adjust site visit plans more effectively and efficiently while accurately balancing risk and resource workload.

The Intelligent Medical Coding (IMC) solution harnesses advanced deep learning technology to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of coding in clinical trials. It seamlessly integrates with existing systems to offer precise, AI-generated coding suggestions, drastically reducing the need for manual dictionary searches and removing the burden of synonym management, freeing valuable resources and ensuring uniformity across all coded data.

CluePoints’ Medical Safety Review (MSR) tool simplifies and streamlines the medical analysis of study data through user-friendly dashboards, data manipulation and cleaning, query management and full transparency over the data history. The tool improves the efficiency of time to set up medical review visualisations and performing medical reviews, improving efficiency and communication in medical oversight and elevating patient safety.

Andy Cooper, CEO at CluePoints, said: “We are honoured to have our Research and Development Teams and their tireless hard work be recognised by the ACDM Awards alongside other industry leaders. Being shortlisted for this accolade is testament to the innovations being produced by CluePoints as we continue to turn artificial intelligence into human intelligence. The introduction of SPOT, IMC and MSR to our evolving product portfolio is enabling our customers to run smarter clinical trials, helping bring new therapies to market faster for the benefit of patients globally.”

The winners will be announced 3rd March at a ceremony during the 2025 ACDM Annual Conference at the Clarion Congress Hotel, Prague.