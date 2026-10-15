CluePoints shortlisted for 2026 Scrip Awards

CluePoints, a provider of Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and clinical data quality oversight software, has been named a finalist in the Best Contract Research Organization (Specialist Providers) category at the 2026 Scrip Awards.

CluePoints won the category in 2023 and 2025, and also received Scrip Awards for Best Technological Development

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in Clinical Trials in 2019 and Clinical Advance of the Year in 2021.

During the July 2025 to June 2026 qualifying period, CluePoints secured new enterprise contracts and multi-year, multi-product expansions with global biopharmaceutical sponsors and CROs. It also extended the statistical approach at the core of its RBQM software into clinical data review with Intelligent Query Detection (IQD), Medical and Safety Review (MSR) and Intelligent Medical Coding (IMC).

CluePoints built its reputation on applying peer-reviewed science to clinical oversight, an approach now enacted in ICH E6(R3) and deployed by CluePoints across thousands of studies globally, and the basis on which risk-based monitoring became an industry standard.

IQD, MSR and IMC apply that same rigorous and adaptable scientific foundation to three of the most resource-intensive workflows in clinical development: query management, medical and safety review and medical coding. These are the workflows where fragmented tools, broad manual checks and disconnected review cycles most often delay decisions and put data integrity at risk.

"Being shortlisted again reflects the progress our customers are making toward a more intelligent approach to clinical quality," said chief commercial officer Martin Magazzolo. "Our approach uses science and technology to find the issues that genuinely matter, while putting experts firmly in the lead to make the decisions. The aim is the right issue, reviewed once, by the right person, at the right time. Clinical trials have never lacked data. They have lacked the confidence and clarity to act on it early enough. That is the change we are delivering with our customers."

Winners in all categories will be announced at the Scrip Awards ceremony on Wednesday, 2nd December 2026, at Raffles London at The OWO.