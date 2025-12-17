Co-packing community builds on strength to meet challenges

The BCMPA, the Association for Contract Manufacturing, Packing, Fulfilment and Logistics, has seen another year of growth with new members, solid partnerships and consistent presence at industry events over the last 12 months.

With challenges across the outsourcing sector these strong foundations will ensure the Association continues to deliver value for its members in 2026 with another busy exhibition programme, the staging of the BCMPA’s Conference, the continuation of the successful outsourcing campaign and the new Pitch the Co-Packers competition.

2025 saw the BCMPA expand its community with the launch of its Associate Membership Programme. Over 15 companies have joined this year and helped provide topical content and insights into the ancillary services supporting contract manufacturing, packing and logistics. From legal advice, packaging suppliers, equipment manufacturers, regulatory assistance and consultancy, and 3D machine parts, Associate Members provide a good range of additional services to BCMPA members.

The Association also continued to support the outsourcing sector with its sponsorship of several awards – The respected Co-Manufacturer & Packer of the Year, and the newly introduced E-commerce & Fulfilment Company categories at the UK Packaging Awards, and the Co-Pack Lead category at the inaugural Women in Packaging Excellence Awards. In addition, BCMPA member Robert Rigby of Mailway was a deserving winner at the Trailblazers Awards, celebrating emerging young talent.

“Community has been a key theme for this year with BCMPA members making valuable contributions to their local areas,” said BCMPA CEO Emma Verkaik. “I continue to see the positive impact that employment, purpose and belonging have on individuals.”

However, 2025 has also been a challenging year for the sector with rising wage costs and taxation impacting on businesses. Here, the BCMPA called for government to establish ‘SME Impact Assessments’ for all new policies to ensure that regulation doesn’t disproportionately burden small firms.

“I have witnessed the genuine care employers show their teams, and the human understanding that business owners extend as they recognise the challenges their employees face and support them to succeed,” said Verkaik. “It can be disheartening when government does not fully acknowledge these efforts or offer solutions to the pressing issues faced by SMEs.”

Next year, the BCMPA will focus on keeping community and positive momentum going at The Contract Pack and Fulfilment Show, co-located with Packaging Innovations and Empack at the NEC Birmingham on 11th – 12th February. Pitch the Co-Packers, a Dragons’ Den style competition encouraging entrepreneurs to take their product to market, will make its debut at the event. Entries to the competition are invited from SMEs with a turnover of under £100,000 who have exciting, scalable product concepts. They need to be on the lookout for co-packing, manufacturing or fulfilment support as well as facing packaging or production challenges.

In addition, the BCMPA will continue to have a presence at major trade shows including the newly launched Making Nutraceuticals which is co-located with the Making & Distributing Pharmaceuticals, CHEMUK, London Packaging Week and White Label World Expo.

In 2026, the BCMPA Conference also returns to tackle the latest big themes with an authoritative line-up of speakers. It promises to bring together the industry’s big hitters and influencers as well as featuring keynote presentations and panel discussions. The event takes place on 31st March – 1st April at the Oxford Belfry, with an overnight networking dinner followed by a full day of Conference.

“The conference will demonstrate how our community is growing,” added Verkaik. “I would encourage all members to join the dialogue and take an active role in shaping our future. SMEs are under huge pressure right now but by coming together and sharing our experiences, the industry will be better placed to take on the challenges ahead in 2026 and beyond. With topics including up to date information on regulatory, a deep look at cyber security, EPR and the role of digitalisation – it will be good intel for our members to help them face the future.”