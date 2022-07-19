Coesia to present digitalisation in the pharma industry at Achema

Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialised in innovative industrial and packaging solutions, is participating at Achema, an international trade fair dedicated to the process industry with manufacturers and service providers from over 50 countries presenting their products for chemical, pharmaceutical and biotech research and manufacturing, in Frankfurt from 22 to 26 August 2022.

Key highlights:

Six companies from Coesia - FlexLink, GF, HAPA, MGS, Norden and Volpak - present their latest innovations aimed at improving production efficiency and the digitalisation of operations for the pharmaceutical sector.

Coesia is progressively focusing on digital tools and services to optimise the efficiency of machines, lines and entire factories, and deliver advanced support to customers.

The digital innovations are OptiMate - digital documentation and PerforMate - for real-time machine monitoring.

The Coesia Shelf of Sustainable Solutions, is dedicated to sustainability and eco-sustainable packaging offered by Coesia.

Coesia offers a complete portfolio of solutions and services for customers who are facing the new market challenges, increasingly oriented toward greater sustainability and the digitisation of processes in the pharma sector.

The latest Coesia digital innovations are:

OptiMate - smart HMI, developed to expedite operations such as format change, troubleshooting, maintenance or technician training, and to facilitate access to guided procedures and digital documentation directly on the machine. OptiMate is installed and visible on Hapa and Enflex (a brand of Volpak) solutions at the Coesia booth.

PerforMate - IIoT platform for real-time machine monitoring. Working as an entry point to many innovative services, PerforMate allows improved control, enhanced collaboration, and performance boost of customers’ entire machine pool.

Sustainability remains one of the fundamental pillars of Coesia’s strategy. Indeed, the majority of the machines on display are able to handle sustainable materials, such as paper films or mono-materials. The Coesia Shelf of Sustainable Solutions, is dedicated to sustainability and eco-sustainable packaging offered by the Coesia companies in the pharma industry.

The six Coesia companies joining the exhibition:

Enflex, a Volpak brand, is presenting the F-11, a machine that manufactures, fills and seals flat flexible pouches specifically designed for the pharmaceutical industry. The F-11 is suitable for packaging a wide range of products, such as pharmaceutical powders, pills, medical devices, over-the-counter medicines, wipes and swabs. The machine on display has a new design that provides protection and improved accessibility to operators, ensuring the use of sustainable mono-materials instead of common plastics. The F-11 is equipped with a new dosing system to meet high levels of hygiene.

The experts at FlexLink, a company in the field of automated manufacturing and material flow solutions, are on hand to discuss how industrial automation can improve high-value pharmaceutical manufacturing processes and increase the efficiency of medical packaging. FlexLink's X45 conveyor system is designed for high throughputs that require special attention and offers several functions. This system is suitable for handling small and fragile products in production or laboratory environments. Typical products for this application are vials, ampoules, samples and cosmetics.

GF, an expert in turnkey solutions for the primary packaging of injectable drugs in vials, ampoules, cartridges, syringes and bottles, presents the AV-E inspection machine: fully automated and developed to treat vials, bottles and cartridges filled with injectable solutions and lyophilised products. It meets the requirements of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and ensures that the products are essentially free of foreign particles. GF supports customers in facing new challenges and in improving efficiency and quality of service through its extensive network of experienced technicians around the world, complete portfolio of products and services, and continuous development of modern and customised solutions.

Hapa showcases two solutions that offer printing and inspection capabilities integrated on the same machine through a common workflow. This innovation substantially reduces the time spent on system integration and validation. The inspection function has been introduced into two product lines: the H382, which is the global industry standard for inline printing on blister lidding foils and which has been updated for Smart Factories, and the Web 4.0 5D, which brings digital efficiency to CMYK artwork printing, including variable data and serialised codes.

The technicians and experts at MGS, a Coesia Company that designs and manufactures customised packaging solutions in the Life Science sector, are available to show customers and visitors how to solve packaging challenges and achieve seamless production. With key competencies in product handling, secondary packaging and machine integration, MGS supports a huge variety of life science projects and supports customers in navigating ever-changing regulatory, competitive and sustainability factors.

Norden, focused in the supply of high-performance systems for tube filling as well as cartoning, offers numerous machine models and various technologies to meet every production need. At the stand, it is possible to delve into Norden's solutions portfolio, designed to enhance production efficiency in an increasingly dynamic market.

Coesia is a group of 21 companies specialising in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy.