Cognizant expands partnership with Novartis

Cognizant has announced it has been selected by Novartis for a five-year, AI-enabled integrated IT operations engagement, expanding a strategic relationship that spans more than 20 years.

× Expand Shutterstock - Natalia Ustyuzhantseva

Under the agreement, Cognizant will help consolidate applications, infrastructure, security, digital workplace and platform services into a unified, end-to-end operating model powered by AI, automation and agentic capabilities.

Cognizant will bring its engineering-led AI Builder approach, including the Cognizant Neuro AI platform, to support predictive and proactive operations, autonomous self-service, AI-led software engineering and full-stack observability across Novartis’ global technology environment. By replacing fragmented service delivery with an integrated, AI-powered operating model, the engagement is designed to improve efficiency, reduce complexity, improve user experiences, and better align technology performance. The transformation will create a scalable, future-ready technology ecosystem that supports Novartis’ continued adoption of AI.

“The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly evolving toward digitally enabled operations, and that demands high reliability, regulatory compliance, advanced analytics and AI integration on scalable platforms,” said Manoj Mehta, president EMEA at Cognizant. “We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with Novartis and support its AI-driven transformation across the value chain.”