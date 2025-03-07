Cold Chain Technologies acquires Global Cold Chain Solutions

Cold Chain Technologies (“CCT”), a global provider of advanced thermal packaging and digital monitoring solutions for the transportation of temperature-sensitive life sciences products, has announced it has acquired Global Cold Chain Solutions (“GCCS”), a provider of passive cold chain solutions primarily in Australia and India.

× Expand Monster Ztudio Shutterstock 2239122429 Jigsaw puzzle connecting together. Team business success partnership or teamwork concept. 3d rendering illustration

GCCS designs and manufactures high-performance thermal assurance solutions for a diverse array of life sciences applications. Its robust thermal engineering capabilities and core network of manufacturing sites across Australia and India enable the safe and reliable transportation of life-saving drugs. GCCS utilises proprietary product designs and manufacturing processes to meet the needs of its blue-chip life sciences customers globally.

“GCCS has established itself as a regional market leader over the last two decades by leveraging its differentiated technologies and broad-ranging portfolio of products and services,” said Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of CCT. “GCCS’ rapid expansion in India and other global markets are further testament to the quality of its products, operations, and customer service. We are thrilled to partner with Andrew and the entire GCCS team to further expand CCT’s footprint in Asia Pacific, which continues to see rapid investment across all life sciences verticals.”

“We are excited to leverage CCT’s diversified product portfolio, thermal engineering expertise, and proprietary digital track-and-trace software to accelerate our worldwide growth,” said Andrew Meyers, founder and CEO of GCCS. “We have long admired CCT as a leader in our industry and believe it is the ideal partner to support GCCS’s next chapter of growth. We look forward to working with Ranjeet and his team to better serve our customers, our employees, and the entire life sciences community.”

This is CCT’s fifth acquisition since partnering with Aurora Capital Partners in 2019. During this time, CCT has dramatically expanded its portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, entered key new life sciences verticals, launched its digital platform, and grown its global manufacturing and service capabilities.